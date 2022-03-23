Advertisement

Dane Co. Fair to host livestock show for youth with intellectual disabilities

(AP Photo/M. Spencer Green, File)
By Shaina Nijhawan
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 1:45 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Dane County Fair announced Wednesday the launch of Rockstars in the Ring, a new livestock show for youth with an intellectual disability.

The show will take place in the New Holland Pavilion #2 – Showring B at the 2022 Dane County Fair, Sunday, July 24 at 1 p.m.

According to Dane County Fair, the event will give participants, those 8-19 of age with an intellectual disability, a chance to show a pig, rabbit, or sheep. Each participant will be paired with a Dane County Fair youth exhibitor mentor.

Rockstars will receive free admittance to the Fair, lunch, a Rockstars in the Ring T-shirt, and admission for one guest to accompany the participant.

Prior to the show, participants can take part in the mentor and show animal meet and greet at 10 a.m., followed by a break to enjoy the annual Dress-A-Critter competition, Dane County Fair said.

Those who want to take part in the event must pre-register by June 15, 2022 by filling out the Rockstars in the Ring Participation form found here. There is no cost to participate.

