Dane County Humane Society helps rescue pets from overcrowded Texas shelter

The dogs and cats that were flown into Peru, IL earlier today from an overcrowded shelter in...
The dogs and cats that were flown into Peru, IL earlier today from an overcrowded shelter in Texas made it to Madison and are on their way to other shelters in Wisconsin.(Dane County Humane Society)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Mar. 22, 2022 at 9:37 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A flight of over 130 cats and dogs from an overcrowded Texas shelter headed to the Midwest Tuesday.

The Dane County Humane Society is one of several Wisconsin shelters helping out by taking 25 dogs and 36 cats from Illinois to Madison.

A convoy of two DCHS vans and one from Angel’s Wish in Verona left Madison Tuesday morning to head to Peru, Illinois. After the plane landed, animals were transferred into vans and taken to Madison.

DCHS’s Director of Development and Marketing Amy Good said the shelter wanted to help as many animals as possible.

“While we couldn’t take in a large amount due to two other transfers we already had scheduled with other overcrowded shelters, we offered to help our partners at other Wisconsin shelters by transporting these animals from Illinois to Madison,” Good said. “DCHS is very proud to be a part of this team effort to help dogs and cats in need.”

After arriving at DCHS’ main shelter, some of the dogs were transferred to vans for Coulee Region Humane Society, Iowa County Humane Society and Watertown Humane Society.

The mission was led by BISSELL Pet Foundation.

