Dreary Conditions Continue; Looking Good for the Weekend

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Although the sky is gray & temperatures remain cooler than average, southern Wisconsin is soaking up some much needed rain. Nearly 0.75″ of rain has fallen at WMTV in the last 24 hours. More rain is in the forecast through tomorrow afternoon - with another chance just before the weekend gets underway.

Clouds remain overhead tonight as low-pressure spins out of the Midwest. Winds will pick up out of the North tomorrow. Given falling temperatures tonight, some snow may mix in with the rain. Impacts will be minimal, but roads do bear watching. Highs climb close to 40° Thursday afternoon as the rain fizzles out.

Friday stays mostly cloudy with highs nudging upward into the mid 40s. Another passing upper-level wave may trigger a few showers/mix during the late-afternoon/evening. That chance may stick around into the early morning hours of Saturday. NW winds will be breezy on the backside of this system. Expect a cooler, yet sunny weekend. Highs remain in the mid 30s - lower 40s.

The cooler trend continues into next week with highs in the upper 30s - lower 40s. A few rounds of showers starting late Monday & Tuesday give way to a stronger low-pressure system mid-week. Exact timing & precipitation types are still being worked out.

The next big weather maker arrives mid-next week. Rain showers appear likely with the potential for a bit of winter weather North. Severe potential is still being evaluated. (WMTV)

