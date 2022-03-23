Advertisement

Dreary Conditions Continue; Looking Good for the Weekend

Scattered showers persist overnight -- with a little snow mixing in. Sunshine & cooler weather is in for Sat/Sun.
On-and-off rain showers will persist this evening and during the overnight hours. Some snow may...
On-and-off rain showers will persist this evening and during the overnight hours. Some snow may mix in as temperatures get colder.(WMTV)
By Brendan Johnson
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 3:20 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Although the sky is gray & temperatures remain cooler than average, southern Wisconsin is soaking up some much needed rain. Nearly 0.75″ of rain has fallen at WMTV in the last 24 hours. More rain is in the forecast through tomorrow afternoon - with another chance just before the weekend gets underway.

Clouds remain overhead tonight as low-pressure spins out of the Midwest. Winds will pick up out of the North tomorrow. Given falling temperatures tonight, some snow may mix in with the rain. Impacts will be minimal, but roads do bear watching. Highs climb close to 40° Thursday afternoon as the rain fizzles out.

Friday stays mostly cloudy with highs nudging upward into the mid 40s. Another passing upper-level wave may trigger a few showers/mix during the late-afternoon/evening. That chance may stick around into the early morning hours of Saturday. NW winds will be breezy on the backside of this system. Expect a cooler, yet sunny weekend. Highs remain in the mid 30s - lower 40s.

The cooler trend continues into next week with highs in the upper 30s - lower 40s. A few rounds of showers starting late Monday & Tuesday give way to a stronger low-pressure system mid-week. Exact timing & precipitation types are still being worked out.

The next big weather maker arrives mid-next week. Rain showers appear likely with the potential...
The next big weather maker arrives mid-next week. Rain showers appear likely with the potential for a bit of winter weather North. Severe potential is still being evaluated.(WMTV)

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Traffic is backed up on the Beltline near Monona Drive, on March 18, 2022.
6 in custody after incident causes major rush hour delays on Beltline
New Omicron variant rising in Wisconsin
Daylight Saving Time
Permanent Daylight Savings Time means sunrises at 8 a.m. or later for 80 days
The Southern Wisconsin Officials Association worries that intense scrutiny from fans, family...
High school referees worry WIAA boys basketball scrutiny could turn more away from officiating
The Dane Co. Medical Examiner's Officer released the names of the two women killed on Sunday,...
Names released of women killed in Dane Co. wreck

Latest News

Scattered Showers Continue
Low pressure continues to approach the state of Wisconsin
Active weather will continue over the next few days. Sunny and cooler conditions are expected...
Scattered Showers Continue
Highs will be in the 40s over the next several days. Rain will be likely today and tomorrow.
Rainy and Cooler Today
Temps
Wet Weather Ahead