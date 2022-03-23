Advertisement

Experts don’t predict large egg shortage for Wisconsin amid avian flu

Recent positive HPAI flu tests won’t dramatically impact egg production
By Marcus Aarsvold
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 6:16 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Consumers could see a slight change in selection, but eggs will not disappear from grocery stores after officials confirmed the presence of avian flu nationwide and at a Jefferson County farm last week.

UW Extension poultry specialist Ron Kean said Wednesday that farmers and the Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) reacted fast enough to prevent eggs from Cold Springs Egg Farm from reaching grocery store shelves.

Kean said 10-12 million out of 320 million flocks in the United States recently tested positive for the Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI) or “bird flu.”

He said since only a small portion of the large population tested positive and needs to be de-flocked, egg supply should not see a significant impact.

”If that farm was providing for some local areas you could see some local shortages,” Kean said. “I think nationwide at this point it shouldn’t be a big problem.”

He said big box grocery stores purchase enough eggs from producers throughout the country who are not experiencing avian flu outbreaks.

“If we can keep it controlled to this it’s bad for that individual farm but from an industry standpoint it’s manageable,” Kean said. ”I think the egg supply is safe. There’s really not a lot of evidence that it would be passed through the egg or on the shelves and cooking it would destroy the virus.”

Kean and DATCP said the virus does not spread through eggs or chickens cooked at an internal temperature of at least 165 degrees.

Wisconsin Grocers Association representative Brandon Scholz said customers might see fewer egg selections, but not a big difference.

When asked if he was concerned, Scholz said his organization is always concerned when producers face problems like this. However, he said if a shortage happens it will end quickly.

He said he is confident in DATCP, the federal government and farmer’s rapid response to the avian flu outbreak at Cold Springs Egg Farm.

The Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) announced it would properly dispose of three million chickens after flock tested positive at the Cold Springs Egg Farm in Jefferson County, WI.

A Tuesday statement from DATCP said the decomposition site is far enough away from nearby property, so neighbors will not experience groundwater contamination.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

