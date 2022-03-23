Ice shoves creep up on Lake Monona boat houses

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Ice shoves crept in on homes along Lake Monona Wednesday morning.

An NBC15 viewer sent in photos of the ice shoves threatening boat houses, saying piles were 8-feet-high in some places.

An ice shove is a surge of ice from a body of water onto shore. They can be caused by temperature changes, high winds or changing water levels.

Ice shoves happen around this time of year as ice breaks apart and water moves around.

