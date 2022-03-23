Juneau County Sheriff’s Office will accept 911 text messages

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Juneau County Sheriff’s Office will now accept 911 texts in addition to 911 telephone calls, effective immediately.

The Juneau County Sheriff’s Office asks that texts are as clear and concise as possible, without emojis or abbreviations and that you first type your location then the nature of your emergency. They also request that when a text is sent, it is sent only to 911 and not multiple phone numbers.

The Juneau County Sheriff’s Office wants individuals to know that it is possible the 911 text may be forwarded to a different county that does not offer this service. They said that if this happens, individuals will receive a text informing them about it.

The decision to add the feature was made primarily for the following reasons, according to the Juneau County Sheriff’s Office:

To make dialing 911 easier for people who have a disability that prevents them from talking on the phone

For people who are having a medical emergency that prevents them from talking on the phone

