Meriter raises its minimum wage to $17/hour

Those already making around $17/hour will see raises too.
(NBC15)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 11:36 AM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Another one of the Madison area’s largest employers plans to increase the minimum wage it pays employees. Starting next month, UnityPoint Health – Meriter workers will start earning at least $17 per hour, nearly $10 an hour more than the state minimum wage.

The health system revealed the move Wednesday and affected staff members will not have to wait long to see their paychecks get a little fatter. The increase is scheduled to go into effect on April 4, a week from Monday. Staff members currently earning less than $17/hour are not the only ones getting raises, either. UnityPoint Health indicated those making near that amount will also see bumps in pay.

“As a major Dane County employer, it’s important that we ensure our team members have financial stability, as well as attract and retain employees to meet the needs of our patients,” Meriter President and CEO Sue Erickson said. “We deeply value our team members and increasing pay for those in our entry level pay ranges is important to all of us.”

The hospital noted that the minimum wage increase will include SEIU Healthcare Wisconsin team members, which includes housekeeping, facilities, food and nutrition, and certified nursing assistants (CNAs).

In February, UW Health announced it would raise its minimum pay to $17 per hour as well and, last fall, SSM Health moved to raise its lowest wage to $15 per hour.

