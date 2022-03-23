Officials investigate cause of fire in Mazomanie

MAZOMANIE, Wis. (WMTV) - Officials are working to determine the cause of a fire after it blazed through a Dane County residence Monday night.

The Dane County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded around 7:40 p.m. to the fire on Appleby Circle in the Village of Mazomanie.

Firefighters stated no one was home at the time of the fire in the single-occupancy home.

Crews estimate the fire caused about $50,000 in damage.

Authorities are working to determine the way the fire started and do not believe it is suspicious.

Along with the sheriff’s office, fire departments from Black Earth and Mazomanie also responded to the scene.

