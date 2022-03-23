Pet of the Week: Meet Martin!

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - It’s National Puppy Day today! And, it just so happens to coincide with our weekly Pet of the Week segment.

This week’s NBC15 Pet of the Week is a sweet 3-month-old pup named Martin!

Martin just arrived all the way from Alabama here to Wisconsin to find his forever home.

Interested in adopting him? He is available at the Dane County Humane Society right here in Madison.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.