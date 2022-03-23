Puppy missing after armed robberies in Lake Delton, police searching for suspect

LAKE DELTON, Wis. (WMTV) - A 16-month-old puppy is missing after Lake Delton police report Wednesday that an armed robbery suspect broke into several vehicles in a mall parking lot and stole items from a work van.

Officers are still searching for the suspect Wednesday afternoon after they responded to vehicle break-ins in the Home Depot and Outlets of the Dells parking lots near the 200 block of Gasser Road. One of the vehicles the suspect broke into had a 16-month-old Cavapoo inside, which police noted is currently unaccounted for.

The Lake Delton Police Department was called around 1:45 p.m. Wednesday after a suspect in a truck allegedly pulled out a gun while breaking into a work van at the back of the Outlets of the Dells parking lot.

Police say the van owner confronted the suspect and then the suspect allegedly pointed a gun at the person. The suspect took tools out of the truck, along with other items, and put them into his truck.

Officers located the suspect’s vehicle after arriving on scene and attempted to stop it. The suspect drove away on Highway 12 and moved onto the westbound interstate. Police continued, saying they pursued the truck but had to stop shortly after due to unsafe conditions.

Officers described the truck as a blue Ford F250 with a black bag over the driver’s side window. It also has a large sign on the back that says “Fully Insured.” Police say the license plate for the truck, PJ8907, was stolen.

Officials stated in at least one of the mall parking lot incidents, the suspect vehicle matched the description of the one at the Outlets of the Dells.

Anyone who has information on these robberies is urged to call Sauk County Dispatch at 608-254-8331.

Lake Delton armed robbery suspect vehicle (Lake Delton Police Department)

