Scattered Showers Continue

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Low pressure continues to approach the state of Wisconsin and it will trigger more showers today. As the low moves to the east of here today, wind will shift to northerly and showers will become much more spotty. This low will be followed by a Clipper-type system which will pass by to the north of here on Friday.

Active weather will continue over the next few days. Sunny and cooler conditions are expected by the weekend. (wmtv)

A few more showers will be possible Friday afternoon. High temperatures today will reach the middle 40s and upper 40s—still near our seasonal averages. Lots of sunshine returns for the end of the week and the upcoming weekend, but cooler temperatures are expected. Highs during the weekend will be in the upper 30s.

Today: Cloudy with showers likely. High: 45. Wind: Bec. N 5-10.

Tonight: Cloudy with rain/snow showers likely. Low: 32. Wind: N 5-10.

Thursday: Cloudy with a chance of rain/snow showers. High: 40.

Friday: Partly sunny with a chance of showers. High: 46.

