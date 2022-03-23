Advertisement

Sen. Ron Johnson calls transgender women’s bathroom choice ‘creepy’

FILE - Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., speaks on Capitol Hill in Washington, on Feb. 8, 2022.
FILE - Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., speaks on Capitol Hill in Washington, on Feb. 8, 2022.(AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 10:03 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson says it is “creepy” when transgender women are allowed to use women’s bathrooms.

Johnson, a Republican from Wisconsin who is up for reelection in November, also says he objects to transgender women competing in women’s sports. The Wisconsin State Journal reports that he made the comments during a virtual town hall on Tuesday.

Transgender woman Lia Thomas’ NCAA title win last week infuriated Republican politicians across the country and sparked anew a national debate about trans athletes being allowed to compete.

Johnson made his comments after a town hall participant said it was offensive to him as a father to see transgender women competing in women’s swimming and entering women’s bathrooms.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Traffic is backed up on the Beltline near Monona Drive, on March 18, 2022.
6 in custody after incident causes major rush hour delays on Beltline
New Omicron variant rising in Wisconsin
Daylight Saving Time
Permanent Daylight Savings Time means sunrises at 8 a.m. or later for 80 days
The Southern Wisconsin Officials Association worries that intense scrutiny from fans, family...
High school referees worry WIAA boys basketball scrutiny could turn more away from officiating
Chandler Halderson was given two life sentences without the possibility of parole, on Thursday,...
Chandler Halderson sentenced to life without possibility of parole

Latest News

Anthony Crudup, Jr.
Amber Alert issued for Milwaukee infant
Make Music Madison needs venues
Make Music Madison needs venues
Active weather will continue over the next few days. Sunny and cooler conditions are expected...
Scattered Showers Continue
Make Music Madison is looking for performers and venues to sign up for this year's summer...
Venues, performers needed for this year’s Make Music Madison festival