Sun Prairie townhouse fire causes ∼75K in damage

SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. (WMTV) - Crews from Sun Prairie responded to a townhouse building fire Tuesday evening, which caused an estimated $75,000 in damage.

Sun Prairie Fire & Rescue was initially dispatched to the 200 block of Talon Place for report of smoke in a four unit townhouse building.

Upon arrival, firefighters did not notice any signs of smoke or fire from the street, according to Sun Prairie Fire & Rescue. However, crews found a door that was warm to the touch and also smelled smoke, indicating a fire was present.

Firefighters then entered the unit and found thick smoke down to the floor.

A hose was advanced into the kitchen where the fire began, and Engine 3 extinguished the fire while Ladder 2 searched the unit. Once it was determined no one was inside the unit, a ventilation fan was used to remove smoke from the fire unit. Sun Prairie utilities assisted with cutting power to the fire unit.

Residents in the adjoining units were evacuated, SPF&R said. It was later confirmed that the fire did not spread into the walls or neighboring units and residents were able to return to the three unaffected units.

The cause of the fire has not been determined at this time; however, SPF&R said it was unintentional.

