Suspect in Lafayette County stabbing charged with attempted homicide

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A suspect in a Lafayette County stabbing appeared in court Wednesday where he was formally charged, according to court records.

The suspect, Higinio Tlaxcaltecatl, is accused of armed burglary, substantial battery, and attempted first degree intentional homicide.

The Darlington Police Department said that this is not a random attack and that the accused and victim are acquaintances.

They also said that the male victim is recovering at home after being released from Memorial Hospital of Lafayette County.

Tlaxcaltecatl is currently jailed on a $50,000 cash bond.

At around 3:25 a.m. Saturday, Darlington Police officers were dispatched to a Main Street residence where a disturbance was reported.

One victim was found with serious, but non-life threatening knife wounds and was taken to the hospital.

