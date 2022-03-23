Advertisement

Utilities appeal ruling blocking line’s refuge crossing

The 100-mile transmission line would run from Dane Co. to Dubuque Co., Iowa.
(KPTV)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 7:56 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Developers of $492 million transmission line are appealing a federal judge’s ruling that blocks the project’s crossing through the Upper Mississippi River National Wildlife Refuge.

American Transmission Co., ITC Midwest, and Dairyland Power Cooperative are building the 345-kilovolt transmission line which would run more than 100 miles from Dane County to Dubuque County in Iowa.

The Driftless Area Land Conservancy and the Wisconsin Wildlife Federation have mounted a number of legal challenges to the project in state and federal court.

In a ruling earlier this year, a federal judge sided with the conservation groups that sued the agencies that issued approvals for the line.

