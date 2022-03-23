Advertisement

Venues, performers needed for this year’s Make Music Madison festival

All genres of music, skill levels, and ages of musicians are welcome.
Make Music Madison is looking for performers and venues to sign up for this year's summer...
Make Music Madison is looking for performers and venues to sign up for this year's summer festival.(NBC15)
By Gabriella Rusk
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 4:07 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Registration will soon open for the Make Music Madison festival.

The 2022 celebration is looking for venues and performers to sign up. The 10th annual festival will be held on June 21 and is an outdoor, city-wide event featuring live music all day long.

The goal is to have music going from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. at several different locations around Madison.

Event organizers are looking for community spaces, places of worship, local businesses, and area parks to sign up to host concerts.

They’re also seeking performers to play music. All genres of music, skill levels, and ages of musicians are welcome.

Because this is the 10th annual festival, Managing Director Meri Rose Ekberg says Make Music Madison is hoping for a record year.

Make Music Madison is part of the larger Make Music Day which takes place in over 1,000 cities around the world.

Venue registration begins on March 25. Performer registration opens April 1. There are no registration fees or limits on the number of musicians or locations who can take part.

Registration will close on May 25. For more information, click HERE.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Traffic is backed up on the Beltline near Monona Drive, on March 18, 2022.
6 in custody after incident causes major rush hour delays on Beltline
New Omicron variant rising in Wisconsin
Daylight Saving Time
Permanent Daylight Savings Time means sunrises at 8 a.m. or later for 80 days
The Southern Wisconsin Officials Association worries that intense scrutiny from fans, family...
High school referees worry WIAA boys basketball scrutiny could turn more away from officiating
Chandler Halderson was given two life sentences without the possibility of parole, on Thursday,...
Chandler Halderson sentenced to life without possibility of parole

Latest News

Cambridge firefighter take final ride in procession through town
Cambridge firefighter take final ride in procession through town
Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) shoots as Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert (27)...
Antetokounmpo returns, Bucks roll to 126-98 win over Bulls
The dogs and cats that were flown into Peru, IL earlier today from an overcrowded shelter in...
Dane County Humane Society helps rescue pets from overcrowded Texas shelter
Gov. Evers signs bill to invest in state dairy exports