Venues, performers needed for this year’s Make Music Madison festival

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Registration will soon open for the Make Music Madison festival.

The 2022 celebration is looking for venues and performers to sign up. The 10th annual festival will be held on June 21 and is an outdoor, city-wide event featuring live music all day long.

The goal is to have music going from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. at several different locations around Madison.

Event organizers are looking for community spaces, places of worship, local businesses, and area parks to sign up to host concerts.

They’re also seeking performers to play music. All genres of music, skill levels, and ages of musicians are welcome.

Because this is the 10th annual festival, Managing Director Meri Rose Ekberg says Make Music Madison is hoping for a record year.

Make Music Madison is part of the larger Make Music Day which takes place in over 1,000 cities around the world.

Venue registration begins on March 25. Performer registration opens April 1. There are no registration fees or limits on the number of musicians or locations who can take part.

Registration will close on May 25. For more information, click HERE.

