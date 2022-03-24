Advertisement

Alleged armed robbery in Fitchburg leads to 19-year-old’s arrest

In 2021, the most stolen guns have been reported in southeast Jefferson County, according to...
In 2021, the most stolen guns have been reported in southeast Jefferson County, according to LMPD data.(Unsplash)
By Lauren Taillon
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 8:55 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A 19-year-old Madison man was arrested for numerous tentative charges on Friday in an alleged armed robbery.

According to the Fitchburg Police Department, the victim reported that the suspect had stolen a gun and money in an arranged meeting on the 2800 block of Oregon Road in Fitchburg.

After the police searched the suspect’s property, they found the missing weapon, loaded gun magazines, and marijuana FPD said.

The tentative churches include armed robbery, possession of a firearm by an adjudicated delinquent, endangering safety by use of a dangerous weapon, theft of a firearm while armed, six counts of misdemeanor bail jumping, and four counts of felony bail jumping.

The suspect has ten open criminal cases and was free on a cash bond when he was arrested.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Traffic is backed up on the Beltline near Monona Drive, on March 18, 2022.
6 in custody after incident causes major rush hour delays on Beltline
New Omicron variant rising in Wisconsin
Daylight Saving Time
Permanent Daylight Savings Time means sunrises at 8 a.m. or later for 80 days
The Southern Wisconsin Officials Association worries that intense scrutiny from fans, family...
High school referees worry WIAA boys basketball scrutiny could turn more away from officiating
The Dane Co. Medical Examiner's Officer released the names of the two women killed on Sunday,...
Names released of women killed in Dane Co. wreck

Latest News

bird flu
Experts don’t predict large egg shortage for Wisconsin amid avian flu
Experts don’t predict large egg shortage for Wisconsin amid avian flu
Experts don’t predict large egg shortage for Wisconsin amid avian flu
Columbus woman accused of having heroin that caused overdose of 13-year-old girl
New video shows teens allegedly crashing stolen vehicle on the Beltline, running away
Video shows teens crash stolen car on Beltline, lead police on a foot chase