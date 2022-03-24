Alleged armed robbery in Fitchburg leads to 19-year-old’s arrest

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A 19-year-old Madison man was arrested for numerous tentative charges on Friday in an alleged armed robbery.

According to the Fitchburg Police Department, the victim reported that the suspect had stolen a gun and money in an arranged meeting on the 2800 block of Oregon Road in Fitchburg.

After the police searched the suspect’s property, they found the missing weapon, loaded gun magazines, and marijuana FPD said.

The tentative churches include armed robbery, possession of a firearm by an adjudicated delinquent, endangering safety by use of a dangerous weapon, theft of a firearm while armed, six counts of misdemeanor bail jumping, and four counts of felony bail jumping.

The suspect has ten open criminal cases and was free on a cash bond when he was arrested.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.