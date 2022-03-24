Antetokounmpo, Middleton out for Bucks against Wizards

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo and Khris Middleton sat out of the Milwaukee Bucks’ game Thursday night as they host the Washington Wizards.

Middleton missed his second straight game due to a sore left wrist.

Antetokounmpo was out for the second time in the last three games because of a sore right knee.

Antetokounmpo wasn’t available for the 138-119 loss at Minnesota on Saturday. The two-time MVP returned to action Tuesday and had 25 points and 17 rebounds in a 126-98 victory over the Chicago Bulls.

Thursday marks the end of a two-game home stand for Milwaukee. The Bucks play at Memphis on Saturday.

