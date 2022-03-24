Advertisement

Antetokounmpo, Middleton out for Bucks against Wizards

Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) shoots as Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert (27)...
Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) shoots as Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert (27) defends during the first half of an NBA basketball game Monday, March 14, 2022, in Salt Lake City.(Rick Bowmer | AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 24, 2022 at 6:48 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo and Khris Middleton sat out of the Milwaukee Bucks’ game Thursday night as they host the Washington Wizards.

Middleton missed his second straight game due to a sore left wrist.

Antetokounmpo was out for the second time in the last three games because of a sore right knee.

Antetokounmpo wasn’t available for the 138-119 loss at Minnesota on Saturday. The two-time MVP returned to action Tuesday and had 25 points and 17 rebounds in a 126-98 victory over the Chicago Bulls.

Thursday marks the end of a two-game home stand for Milwaukee. The Bucks play at Memphis on Saturday.

