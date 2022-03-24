Battle of the Badges hockey game this Saturday in Madison

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison police and firefighters will duke it out on the ice this weekend for a cause close to many of their hearts. The 5th Annual Battle of the Badges event is taking place Saturday, March 26 from 3:00-8:00 p.m. at the Madison Ice Arena on Forward Drive.

Prior to the MadCity Police vs. Local 311 Madison Firefighters hockey game at 5:00, there will be a free community skate from 3-4:30. Doors open at 2:45.

Following the main event, there will be an All Star Game at 6:30. There will also be raffles, beer and food available for purchase, on top of the $5 admission price for everyone over 3 years old.

The event raises funds for Safe Communities of Madison-Dane County. To date, Battle of the Badges has raised more than $85,000 for addiction recovery programs through the organization.

“I was a firefighter for 33 years and in the last 10-15 years the uptick of overdoses from heroin and opioids has shot through the roof, as you’ve seen in the media a lot. The police can now help out with Narcan to get people back, but it’s a problem,” said Jeff Annen, a retired Madison firefighter and Captain of the Local 311 Madison Firefighters hockey team.

Annen said the event is also an opportunity for these first responders to have some fun with members of the public. “We’re tucked away in cars and buildings a lot so this is a chance to get out and be a part of the community that most of us live in and work in,” said Annen.

The first responders and other community members that fill out the hockey teams get together regularly to practice leading up to Battle of the Badges. It’s an opportunity to build upon the connections they already have through their work.

“We never really get to say how much we appreciate the fire department, nor do they say how much they appreciate us, but when we’re both on a call together we know we’ve got each other’s backs. So, we know they’ll be there if needed,” said Ken Mulry, a Madison Police Officer in his 25th year of service and MadCity Police hockey player.

Madison Police Department officials said there are also plans for a soccer match Battle of the Badges event this fall at Breese Stevens Field in Madison.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.