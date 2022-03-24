Deputies: Woman taken to hospital after Grant Co. couple’s argument leads to road rage crash

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - An Avoca woman was taken to the hospital Wednesday after an intentional road rage wreck involving a woman who had just been arguing with her husband shortly beforehand, the Grant Co. Sheriff’s Office alleges.

Authorities investigating the crash determined that a 27-year-old Boscobel woman and her husband had an argument in the City of Fennimore, then left in two separate cars. Officers alleged they were both driving erratically and speeding.

The woman eventually passed her husband and got behind the car of a 57-year-old Avoca woman, who was driving around 8:45 a.m. northbound on Highway 61. Police say the Boscobel woman, who had her three children in the car, blasted her horn at the other car and tailgated it.

According to police, the Avoca woman slowed down to pull over and the Boscobel woman then struck her car on purpose.

Officials took the Avoca woman to a hospital with potential injuries, while the Boscobel woman and her children were not injured.

Both vehicles received minor damage, authorities added. The Boscobel woman’s husband was not involved in the collision.

Deputies expect multiple citations to be issued in this crash and it is still under investigation.

Both the Boscobel Police Department and Boscobel Fire and EMS responded to the crash.

