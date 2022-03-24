Advertisement

Janesville PD urges community to remain alert after uptick in business burglaries

(WIFR)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Mar. 24, 2022 at 3:08 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - Janesville Police Department is asking the community to be on the lookout for any suspicious activity after it reported an uptick in burglaries recently at various businesses.

Police said Wednesday that it has noticed the increased number of burglaries over the past five days.

Officials are asking the community to report any suspicious activity happening around area businesses or suspicious people.

For area business owners, JPD encouraged extra security measures to thwart potential burglaries.

Businesses may increase interior and exterior lighting, lock all windows and doors, as well as hide high-value goods from windows. Authorities also said owners should consider locking cash in a secure location, recording serial numbers of high-value items, and ensuring video surveillance and alarm systems are set up.

Witnesses to suspicious activity can report it to the Rock County Communications Center at (608) 757-2244. They may also contact the Janesville Police Department at (608) 755-3100 or Janesville Area Crime Stoppers at (608) 756-3636.

