Mendota Juvenile Treatment Center expansion will open up treatment for girls

Mendota Mental Health Institute and Mendota Juvenile Treatment Center
Mendota Mental Health Institute and Mendota Juvenile Treatment Center(WSAW Emily Davies)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Mar. 24, 2022 at 4:22 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Crews started a $65.9 million expansion Thursday to Mendota Juvenile Treatment Center that will allow the facility to be able to care for girls for the first time, the Department of Health Services stated.

The center, which is located on the Mendota Mental Health Institute campus in Madison, currently provides mental health treatments just to boys in Wisconsin’s youth justice system.

The renovation project is expected to take three years to complete and will be able to offer programming to both girls and boys, explained DHS Secretary-designee Karen Timberlake.

“We are looking forward to the expanded opportunity to provide treatment for more boys, and the new opportunity to begin to provide treatment for girls,” Timberlake said. “Youth treated at MJTC find themselves at the deepest end of the youth justice system and need the services and supports MJTC offers to successfully reintegrate into their communities.”

The project will create 50 new single bedrooms and more space for educational, medical and therapeutic services. Officials expect the new campus to be able to house 93 patients, 73 boys and 20 girls.

Gov. Evers noted that the pandemic has only enhanced the issues that Wisconsin youth face when it comes to mental and behavioral health.

“Expanding the services at MJTC will help provide more of Wisconsin’s kids with the help, support, and treatment they need to get back on the right track,” Evers said.

The youth center will remain open during construction and current patients will move to a two-story addition once it is ready, DHS added.

