Advertisement

More than half of US states saw more deaths than births in 2021

Baby feet.
Baby feet.(MGN)
By CNN staff
Published: Mar. 24, 2022 at 3:49 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Half of the states in the U.S. saw more deaths than births in 2021, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.

Researchers say the “natural decrease” – more people dying than babies born in a particular population – came from, in part, an aging population and an increase in deaths from the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Northeast region was hit the hardest by natural decrease, having more deaths than births in seven of the nine states.

Other findings from the census showed deaths in the U.S. rose 19% from 2019 to 2020 – the biggest yearly increase reported in over a century.

The U.S. Census Bureau said the 2020-2021 period was unique because it was the first time the COVID-19 pandemic affected both births and deaths.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Traffic is backed up on the Beltline near Monona Drive, on March 18, 2022.
6 in custody after incident causes major rush hour delays on Beltline
New Omicron variant rising in Wisconsin
The Dane Co. Medical Examiner's Officer released the names of the two women killed on Sunday,...
Names released of women killed in Dane Co. wreck
Chandler Halderson was given two life sentences without the possibility of parole, on Thursday,...
Chandler Halderson sentenced to life without possibility of parole
Karin Luttinen, of Milwaukee, is charged with concealing the death of a newborn found in a...
Mother of “Baby Theresa” identified, charged in newborn’s death

Latest News

FILE - In this Jan. 11, 2021, file photo, Republican Gov. Doug Ducey delivers a remote state of...
Arizona Legislature approves 15-week abortion ban
COVID-19 hospitalizations leveling after weeks of declines
A scare for an Ozark family - their 2-year-old son, Ryker was rushed to the St Louis Children's...
2-year-old boy’s heart stops for 12 minutes after swallowing rock at day care, parents say
Mendota Mental Health Institute and Mendota Juvenile Treatment Center
Mendota Juvenile Treatment Center expansion will open up treatment for girls
FILE - Russian President Vladimir Putin delivers his speech at a concert marking the eighth...
Putin wants ‘unfriendly countries’ to pay rubles for gas