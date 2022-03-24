Rain & Snow back for Friday; Turning colder for the Weekend

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The dreary weather pattern stays in place for one more day, but turns a bit more active for Friday. A few rain showers are possible Friday morning - mainly North of Madison. The afternoon brings the chance for snow showers -- dropping visibility at times while leaving a limited accumulation.

Clouds remain overhead Thursday evening -- with lows projected to fall into the lower - mid 30s. Most of the rain/snow activity has drifted farther South towards Illinois. Occasional drizzle/mist will be around tonight, but a westerly breeze should keep that and patchy fog in check. Showers move into Northern & central Wisconsin Friday morning - staying mainly North of I-94. These light showers won’t bring much accumulation.

The main forecast concern is the afternoon/evening chance for snow showers -- coming in with a clipper system. Gusty NW winds pick up during the afternoon with this frontal system. Although the system itself doesn’t bring a ton of moisture, the snow showers will be scattered & could be heavy enough to bring down visibility - even during the evening commute. The good news is that highs will be in the mid 40s - keeping road impacts limited.

Snow wraps overnight/early Saturday morning as lows plummet into the upper teens and lower 20s. Highs will only make it into the mid 30s on Saturday. The sky gradually clears - allowing more sunshine. That trend continues into Sunday - with highs topping 40°.

Another prolonged period of showers comes into the forecast late Monday into Tuesday/Wednesday. Highs return into the 40s next week.

