Scattered Rain/Snow Showers Continue

Highs will reach the upper30s and lower 40s
Rain and snow showers possible
By Charlie Shortino
Published: Mar. 24, 2022 at 6:52 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Slow-moving low pressure continues influence the weather over the state of Wisconsin. It will trigger more rain and snow showers today. As the low moves off to the east, northerly winds will usher in cooler temperatures. This low will be followed by a Clipper-type system which will pass by to the north of here on Friday.

Cool temperatures are expected through the weekend and into next week.
Cool temperatures are expected through the weekend and into next week.(wmtv)

A few more rain and snow showers will be possible Friday midday and afternoon. High temperatures today will reach the upper 30s and lower 40s—still near our seasonal averages. Lots of sunshine returns for the end of the week and the upcoming weekend, but cooler temperatures are expected. Highs during the weekend will be in the upper 30s.

Today: Cloudy with rain/snow showers likely. High: 40. Wind: N 5.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Low: 34. Wind: W 5.

Friday: Cloudy with rain/snow showers likely. High: 42.

Saturday: Becoming mostly sunny, breezy and cool. High: 36.

