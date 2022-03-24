Advertisement

Staffing shortages force Madison Parks to cancel Ride the Drive 2022

Ride the Drive 2018
Ride the Drive 2018(WMTV)
By Slone Salerno
Published: Mar. 24, 2022 at 6:58 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A favorite Madison summer event will not be held this year according to the Madison Parks Department.

Madison Parks Superintendent, Eric Knepp says due to staffing shortages, Ride the Drive 2022 is being canceled.

On the department’s website, he says they are short about 100 positions. Because of this, he says the department doesn’t believe they are able to provide the public with the “critical services” that are expected.

“This is not an easy choice for Parks,” Knepp writes, “but the event takes significant staff resources to plan, promote, and execute successfully.”

He adds the department will focus their efforts on WPCRC, Olbrich Gardens, Aquatics, and neighborhood park-focused events.

The department is working to fill vacant positions by attending job fairs, making presentations at high schools. He says they are also offering a hiring and retention bonus in select positions.

Knepp says the department is planning for the Ride the Drive to return in 2023.

