Stephens pleads guilty in Madison shelter shooting

MPD is now searching for Ronald Stephens, wanted on charges for attempted homicide.(MPD)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Mar. 24, 2022 at 10:40 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Just over a year to the day after shooting someone at a Madison homeless shelter, Ronald Stephens pleaded guilty to attempted first-degree homicide in connection with the incident.

Court records show the 24-year-old Stephens entered his plea Thursday after striking a deal with prosecutors. After finding him guilty, a Dane Co. judge ordered Stephens’ bail revoked and set in motion the process for getting his sentencing hearing set.

According to a criminal complaint, officers were dispatched to the drop-in shelter on North First Street on Monday, March 22, 2021, for a report of shots fired. When they arrived, officers found a person with a gunshot wound to the chest, and a graze wound.

Officials believe Stephens was arguing with the victim inside a bathroom area in the shelter when he pulled out a gun. According to the complaint, a staff member at the shelter described hearing Stephens say “Who else wants it? Anybody else could get it” after pulling out the gun.

The complaint also states a detective viewed video from the shelter, in which he saw Stephens point a gun at the victim, and fire three shots. The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Three days after the shooting Stephens surrendered to police in Milwaukee.

