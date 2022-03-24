Advertisement

Teens arrested following Milwaukee Amber Alert on Wednesday

Anthony Crudup, Jr.
Anthony Crudup, Jr.(Wisconsin Dept. of Justice)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Mar. 24, 2022 at 1:40 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WMTV) - Two teenage girls have been arrested in connection with the abduction of a baby in Milwaukee early Wednesday morning, the city’s police department announced Thursday. The incident triggered an Amber Alert that lasted until around 1 p.m. that afternoon, when the infant, Anthony Crudup, Jr., was found safe.

In its statement, the police department indicated the suspects were 14 and 16 years old. The teens names were not released nor were allegations on which they were booked. MPD stated that criminal charges would be referred to the Milwaukee Co. District Attorney’s Office soon.

The police department also did not offer a possible motive for the abduction.

Three other men, ages 19, 33, and 56 years old, have also been taken into custody, the statement noted. It did not state why they had been arrested, only that the allegations against them are unrelated to the abduction.

Baby Anthony went missing from a Milwaukee home, in the 4300 block of W. Marion Street, around 12:30 a.m. Wednesday, prompting the Amber Alert to be issued several hours later. He was found inside another home, this one in the 4000 block of N. 44th Street, safe and unharmed shortly after 1 p.m.

The initial Amber Alert included the name of a 15-year-old girl and indicated Anthony may have been with her. She was located soon after the alert was issued and was cleared of any wrongdoing.

