UW Health study helped in Moderna COVID-19 vaccine research for younger children

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - UW Health played an important role in gathering research that led to Moderna’s announcement Wednesday that its COVID-19 vaccine works in babies, toddlers and preschoolers.

UW Health announced in August that children as young as six-months-old would be participating in the KidCOVE study, which conducted testing on Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine. The hospital was the only one in the state chosen to participate in a Moderna.

Dr. William Hartman says parents should feel confident about getting their children vaccinated because they know first-hand that it is safe and works.

“Our greatest gift, our greatest commodity we have are our kids and we wanted to make sure this is really the safest and most effective vaccine we can give them,” Hartman said. “So the trial is done without cutting any corners, without taking any risks.”

Moderna says early study results show tots develop high levels of virus-fighting antibodies from shots containing a quarter of the dose given to adults. Once Moderna submits its full data, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration will have to determine if that important marker means the youngsters are as protected against severe illness as adults.

Moderna said that in the coming weeks it would ask regulators in the U.S. and Europe to authorize two small-dose shots for youngsters under 6. The company also is seeking to have larger doses cleared for older children and teens in the U.S.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.