Beloit teacher accused of reading aloud the racial slurs in Jackie Robinson book

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The School District of Beloit has launched an investigation into reports that one of its teachers used racial slurs while reading from a book about Jackie Robinson breaking baseball’s color barrier. The district revealed the inquiry Friday in a news release that began by stating administrators are also reviewing the book in question, “Jackie & Me,” which its author claims had been in the school library until this incident arose.

The district’s statement did not offer details about the specific allegations against the teacher. Nor did it include at which school the incident occurred and the grade-level of the children in the classroom at the time. It did hint that it occurred while the teacher was reading aloud to them from the book.

Beloit Brown Community Liaison’s Alexcia Payton reached out to NBC15 News on Thursday about the issue and included a letter that she said was penned by the mother of one of the students in the class on the day. According to them, the incident happened on March 10, as the unnamed teacher read to 4th-graders at Cunningham Intermediate School. The book’s author, Dan Gutman, also cited that it happened at that school.

According to Payton, the teacher read the racial slurs and stereotypes directed at Robinson in the story and she added that it, “had words and things that kids their ages should not be learning about.” Payton pointed out the book was not part of the official curriculum. The district confirmed that point, saying, “we do believe that teachers should have a level of professional autonomy in order to bring additional text into their classrooms as extended learning opportunities for students.”

The district’s statement did note that they expect teachers to use that freedom responsibly, and even talk to students, administrators, and families ahead of time to determine if the material is appropriate for the kids.

In his post Thursday, the book’s author indicated disciplinary action had been taken against the teacher. However, the district would only say that the teacher’s conduct was still under investigation. Gutman also said that the book “was removed from the school library.”

Gutman used his Facebook post to explain why he incorporated the racist terms and phrases in his book, which Amazon lists as being targeted at children between 8-12 years old. The author described “Jackie & Me” as his tribute to Robinson and the civil rights movement. He wrote that if he left out the type of language that was used against the Brooklyn Dodger great, “it would be sugarcoating the truth.”

Several people (who ask to remain anonymous) have told me that a teacher has been suspended after she read my book... Posted by Dan Gutman on Thursday, March 24, 2022

He contended that in the 23 years since the book was published, he had not received any complaints about it. He argued the converse was true, that he has heard from parents and teachers about how the book helps explains the experiences of Black people during that era.

The district did not say if the book was on the library shelves prior to this incident. It concluded its statement saying it would not have any further comments at this time.

