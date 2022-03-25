Advertisement

Brewers’ Yelich seeks health, return to 2018-19 form

Christian Yelich
Christian Yelich(Ian D'Andrea / CC BY-SA 2.0)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 24, 2022 at 8:29 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PHOENIX (AP) — Milwaukee star Christian Yelich has seen his production decline since his 2018 MVP season and arguably better performance in 2019 with 44 homers in 130 games.

But since suffering a broken right kneecap near the end of 2019 the 30-year-old left fielder has hit just 21 homers over two seasons, perhaps due to a back injury.

Yelich says he’s healthy again and ready for a rebound in 2022 as the Brewers set out to try to make the postseason for the fifth straight year.

