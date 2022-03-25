Chandler Halderson transferred to Dodge Correctional Institute

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Dane Co. man sentenced to life in prison for killing his parents was transferred Friday to a maximum-security correctional facility in Wisconsin, according to records from the state Department of Corrections.

Chandler Halderson, 24, was transferred to Dodge Correctional Institution in Waupun Friday from the Dane County Jail.

In January, a jury convicted Halderson on two counts each of first-degree intentional homicide, hiding a corpse, mutilating a corpse, and providing false information to police. Judge John Hyland sentenced him to life in prison without the possibility of parole for the killings of his parents, Bart and Krista Halderson, as well as the maximum penalty for each of the lesser charges.

The 24-year-old filed a notice of intent to pursue post-conviction relief last week, a day after his sentencing hearing.

According to UW Law Professor John Gross, the next steps involve Halderson being assigned council who would then review the case. At that point, they would decide if there were grounds for an appeal. He noted that the filing, which must be filed within 20 days of the trial’s conclusion, preserves his right to appeal at a later date.

