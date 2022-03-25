Dane Co. COVID-19 risk gaps between vaccinated and unvaccinated narrow as virus levels drop

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - While the gap for COVID-19 illness between those who are not fully vaccinated versus those who are seems to be narrowing in Dane County, the overall number of COVID-19 activity is decreasing too.

In an updated data snapshot from Public Health Madison & Dane County for February, it states people who are not fully vaccinated tested positive for the virus at a rate of 1,644 per 100,000.

Those who are fully vaccinated tested positive at a rate of 981 per 100,000. For those who are boosted, that number dropped to 698 per 100,000 in February.

This means those who are unvaccinated are currently 2.4 more likely than those who are boosted to get COVID-19. Those who are fully vaccinated are 1.4 times more likely than those who are boosted to get the virus, meaning those who have the booster shot are the most protected against getting the virus as immunity wanes over time.

A person who was not fully vaccinated last month was more than seven times more likely to be hospitalized for COVID-19 than a person who had received a booster shot.

At the peak gap between those groups in January, those who were unvaccinated were nearly 1.5 times more likely to get COVID-19 than those who are fully vaccinated. When you compare those who are unvaccinated to those who are vaccinated and boosted, that risk of getting COVID-19 goes up to more than 3.7 times.

In a positive update, PHMDC noted it saw the fewest number of deaths in people diagnosed with COVID-19 than was seen since the agency started tracking this data in August of 2021. It stated the number of deaths between people who were vaccinated versus not vaccinated did not differ much for February, as deaths were low.

Statewide, the Department of Health Services recorded 367 new cases of COVID-19 Friday. These new cases brought the seven-day rolling average down again slightly to 315. There have been 1,390,922 cases of the virus confirmed since the start of the pandemic.

DHS reports 10 people have died of COVID-19 or virus complications in the past 30 days, bringing the overall total up to 12,701. The seven-day rolling average for COVID-19 deaths has dropped to six on Friday.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.