Dodge County Fair Welcomes Smash Mouth

Smash Mouth, 2021
Smash Mouth, 2021(Dodge County Fair Association)
By Lauren Taillon
Published: Mar. 25, 2022 at 4:03 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Smash Mouth is coming to Wisconsin to preform their top hits for the price of a Dodge County Fair ticket.

Fair and concert goers will get the chance to see Smash Mouth during the Dodge County Fair on Saturday, Aug. 20 at 8 p.m., according to the Dodge County Fair Association.

Though the Smash Mouth show will be free, the purchase of a Dodge County Fair ticket will be required. These can be bought in advance or at the gate, for the price of $10. This fee will cover the cost of the fair and the free music.

Since this is a general admission show, the Dodge County Fair Association recommends that concertgoers arrive early, as grandstand seating is first come first serve. For additional information about grandstand seating, click here.

For this event, chairs won’t be allowed but the DCFA said that there will be a lot of available room to stand on the track.

They also said that while carry-ins aren’t allowed, concertgoers are welcome to bring concessions and fair food to the show.

Some of the band’s hit songs include: “All Star,” “I’m a Believer,” “Walkin’ on the Sun,” “Can’t Get Enough of You Baby,” “Then the Morning Comes,” and “I Wanna Be Like You,” from Disney’s The Jungle Book.

Though not all of the five band members are original, the band’s bass player, Paul De Lisle, is. Other band members include: keyboard player Michael Klooster, percussionist Randy Cooke, guitarist Sean Hurwitz, and lead vocalist Zach Goode.

