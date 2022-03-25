Green alert issued for DeForest veteran

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The DeForest Police Dept. is asking the public for assistance locating a missing 36-year-old veteran who has not been seen in more than a week.

Authorities issued a Green Alert for Steven Thistle early Friday afternoon, saying no one has had contact with him since March 17. According to the alert, Thistle stands 5′10″ tall and weighs 210 lbs. with brown hair and hazel eyes. He has a large beard and a large tattoo on his right shoulder.

He was last seen wearing a green shirt with an American flag logo and had a red bandana on his head. He is believed to have his white and black Australian Shepard dog with him.

Thistle may be headed to Illinois or Tennessee, authorities say, noting that he drives a blue 2008 Toyota Scion TC hatchback with Illinois plates.

Anyone who sees him is asked to call the DeForest Police Dept.

