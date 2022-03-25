Advertisement

Heads Up: Brief Bursts of Snow for the Evening Commute

Snow won’t bring an accumulation, but it could briefly drop visibility this evening.
Bursts of snowfall could rapidly reduce visibility. Gusty winds could also impact high-profile...
Bursts of snowfall could rapidly reduce visibility. Gusty winds could also impact high-profile vehicles on the evening commute.(WMTV)
By Brendan Johnson
Published: Mar. 25, 2022 at 2:39 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A clipper system brings more cloud cover, gusty NW winds, and the potential for brief bursts of heavy snow this evening. As a result, an Alert Day has been issued for the remainder of Friday evening.

A Wind Advisory is in effect for much of the region - including Dane County & the city of Madison. The Wind Advisory lasts thru 10 p.m. Friday.

The clipper system had moved into Wisconsin as of Friday afternoon. NW winds had picked up and scattered rain/snow was noted on radar. Winds could gust up to 45mph - especially in the vicinity of a snow shower. Snow will remain scattered through the late evening hours and wrap up completely around midnight. While the snow will produce little to no accumulation, the big concern is just how quickly visibility will be reduced with the high snowfall rates. Ground & air temperatures will remain above-freezing this evening so snow will not stick around.

After the snow is out, the NW winds will continue - bringing a cooler air mass into the Midwest. Saturday morning lows will drop into the teens and lower 20s area-wide. Clouds will thin out on Saturday and allow sunshine in for the afternoon. Highs will only top out in the mid 30s for both Saturday & Sunday.

Clouds roll back in on Monday - ahead of our next weather maker.

A long-duration event is shaping up for mid-next week. Scattered showers & wintry mix roll in late Tuesday before warmer air surges in from the South. This will change any snow over to rain. Highs by Wednesday could top out in the mid 50s. Rainfall amounts could near 1″ in some spots. We’ll be monitoring the heavy rain threat as this system approaches.

A bit of snow could mix in on the backside of the system late Thursday into Friday. Highs will fall back into the 40s at the end of next week.

