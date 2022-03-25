Advertisement

Holiday helps short-handed Bucks beat Wizards 114-102

#FearTheDeer
#FearTheDeer(WBAY)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 24, 2022 at 10:28 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Jrue Holiday had 24 points and 10 assists to help the short-handed Milwaukee Bucks withstand a late comeback attempt and defeat the Washington Wizards 114-102 on Thursday night.

Grayson Allen added 21 points as the Bucks never trailed despite playing without three-time All-Star Khris Middleton and two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Middleton missed a second straight game with a sore left wrist. Antetokounmpo was out for the second time in three games with a sore right knee.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Traffic is backed up on the Beltline near Monona Drive, on March 18, 2022.
6 in custody after incident causes major rush hour delays on Beltline
New Omicron variant rising in Wisconsin
The Dane Co. Medical Examiner's Officer released the names of the two women killed on Sunday,...
Names released of women killed in Dane Co. wreck
Chandler Halderson was given two life sentences without the possibility of parole, on Thursday,...
Chandler Halderson sentenced to life without possibility of parole
Karin Luttinen, of Milwaukee, is charged with concealing the death of a newborn found in a...
Mother of “Baby Theresa” identified, charged in newborn’s death

Latest News

Christian Yelich
Brewers’ Yelich seeks health, return to 2018-19 form
Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) shoots as Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert (27)...
Antetokounmpo, Middleton out for Bucks against Wizards
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling (83) celebrates after catching a...
Report: Former Packers WR Valdes-Scantling signing with Kansas City
Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Jarran Reed urges the crowd to get loud during the first...
Report: Packers signing DT Jarran Reed