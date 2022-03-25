Madison area DJ hosting free dance for people with special needs

MAZOMANIE, Wis. (WMTV) -A Madison area DJ is hosting a dance for children and adults with special needs, completely free of charge.

Nick Roberson aka “DJ Robbie Rob” normally plays banging music at events like weddings. But on Friday, March 25th, he’s bumping some tunes for free at Mazomanie Elementary School.

“For me, it’s a passion and it’s fun for me to actually watch this dance floor and just watch people on the dance floor having a great time, it’s fun,” said Roberson.

Roberson said he got the idea for the dance in 2020 but had to postpone his plans because of the pandemic.

“I can’t wait. I’m so nervous but I’m excited at the same time,” he said.

Roberson says his motivation behind this effort goes back to his childhood.

“I was at a dance when I was 12 years old and I saw the kids with special needs off in a corner and I didn’t like that because everyone should be incorporated in a dance,” said Roberson. “Over time that stuck in the back of my mind, and I thought you know what I want to have a dance with people, I want to have a dance for kids with special needs,”

Multiple local businesses stepped in to make sure the night is full of fun and food. For example, Reyes Tacos in Cross Plains is providing food.

“I’m humbled, I really am, I’m really humbled from everything,” said Roberson of the help he’s received.

The dance is being held Friday night, March 25th at Mazomanie Elementary School. The event runs from 6 until 9 pm. Attendees will also receive corsages and boutonnieres. Everyone will get a gift bag as well.

Roberson isn’t sure what turnout will look like but he hopes it’s strong so they can do this again in the future.

“I want it to be good and if we get a great turnout and it comes that there is a lot of people here, this isn’t going to be the only one. We are going to do multiple,” he said.

