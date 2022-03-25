Madison PD mourns loss of retired K-9 Falko

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Police Department is mourning the loss of former K-9 Falko Thursday night.

In a tweet, the department wrote that the 10-year-old Falko died Wednesday.

Falko worked with MPD for eight years before retiring. Falko aided in various operations, including looking for wanted suspects and visiting patients at American Family Children’s Hospital.

The department said its thoughts went out to MPD officer Sarah Boespflug and MPD K-9 Roko, Falko’s brother.

Falko was born on June 7, 2011.

