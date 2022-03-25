Advertisement

Madison PD mourns loss of retired K-9 Falko

Retired MPD K-9 Falko
Retired MPD K-9 Falko(Madison Police Department Twitter)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Mar. 24, 2022 at 9:34 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Police Department is mourning the loss of former K-9 Falko Thursday night.

In a tweet, the department wrote that the 10-year-old Falko died Wednesday.

Falko worked with MPD for eight years before retiring. Falko aided in various operations, including looking for wanted suspects and visiting patients at American Family Children’s Hospital.

The department said its thoughts went out to MPD officer Sarah Boespflug and MPD K-9 Roko, Falko’s brother.

Falko was born on June 7, 2011.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Traffic is backed up on the Beltline near Monona Drive, on March 18, 2022.
6 in custody after incident causes major rush hour delays on Beltline
New Omicron variant rising in Wisconsin
The Dane Co. Medical Examiner's Officer released the names of the two women killed on Sunday,...
Names released of women killed in Dane Co. wreck
Chandler Halderson was given two life sentences without the possibility of parole, on Thursday,...
Chandler Halderson sentenced to life without possibility of parole
Karin Luttinen, of Milwaukee, is charged with concealing the death of a newborn found in a...
Mother of “Baby Theresa” identified, charged in newborn’s death

Latest News

Students protest Richland Center Schools not renewing contract of teacher.
Students in Richland Center protest teacher’s contract not being renewed
Unemployment graphic.
February unemployment rate in Wisconsin ties record low
MGN Online
Vets’ chair ignores Evers’ demand to quit over child pornography charges
Hemp products range from CBD oils, to lotions, sodas and more.
UW-Madison study finds non-prescription CBD product labeling to be largely inaccurate