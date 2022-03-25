Advertisement

Madison police chief declares end to ‘racing season’ in traffic safety update

By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Mar. 24, 2022 at 7:01 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - “Racing season has been canceled,” Madison’s police chief declared Thursday in a news conference, saying the department is working to address aggressive driving offenses.

Chief Shon Barnes stated that the department is focusing on these offenses, which include speeding and reckless driving, because they account for many of the serious injury and fatal crashes.

Police will be focusing on Mineral Point Road, East Washington Avenue, the Beltline and Madison neighborhoods. Barnes noted that the first three are considered part of the “high injury network,” noting they have accounted for 57% of all fatalities in the city.

“I want to assure our community that there will be no racing season this year,” Barnes said. “Racing season has been canceled.”

Officers will be stationed at targeted locations in order to educate drivers and give warnings, Barnes stated. Citations will also be issued when deemed appropriate.

MPD stated on Twitter that it will continue using grant-funding overtime to allow officers to patrol East Washington Avenue. So far this year, MPD enforcement has increased 135% on East Washington Avenue compared to this time last year.

