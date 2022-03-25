Advertisement

Madison residents invited to witness testing of election equipment

The City of Madison Clerk’s Office invites the public to observe its public test of election...
The City of Madison Clerk’s Office invites the public to observe its public test of election equipment this weekend.(City of Madison)
By Shaina Nijhawan
Published: Mar. 25, 2022 at 10:44 AM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The City of Madison Clerk’s Office is inviting the public to observe the testing of equipment that will be used on Election Day.

According to the City of Madison, prior to each election, the Clerk’s Office tests its DS200 tabulators to ensure they will accurately count votes.

The office secures the ballot box and scanner with tamper evident seals marked with unique serial numbers, the city said. Clerk’s Office staff document the serial numbers at the public test, and election officials verify the numbers as they open on the polls.

The public test will take place on Saturday, Mar. 26 at 2713 East Washington Avenue from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Staff will break for lunch from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Traffic is backed up on the Beltline near Monona Drive, on March 18, 2022.
6 in custody after incident causes major rush hour delays on Beltline
New Omicron variant rising in Wisconsin
The Dane Co. Medical Examiner's Officer released the names of the two women killed on Sunday,...
Names released of women killed in Dane Co. wreck
Karin Luttinen, of Milwaukee, is charged with concealing the death of a newborn found in a...
Mother of “Baby Theresa” identified, charged in newborn’s death
Traffic is backed up on the Beltline near Monona Drive, on March 18, 2022.
New details announced on six teens involved in Beltline rush hour crash

Latest News

DJ Robbie Rob plays music at events all over southern Wisconsin
Madison area DJ hosting free dance for people with special needs
Cool temperatures and wind are expected today and into the upcoming weekend.
Scattered Rain/Snow Showers Continue
Hon. Rev. Everett Mitchell
Black Dane Co. judges reflect on historic U.S. Supreme Court confirmation hearing
Students in Richland Center protest teacher’s contract not being renewed
Students in Richland Center protest teacher’s contract not being renewed