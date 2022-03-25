Madison residents invited to witness testing of election equipment

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The City of Madison Clerk’s Office is inviting the public to observe the testing of equipment that will be used on Election Day.

According to the City of Madison, prior to each election, the Clerk’s Office tests its DS200 tabulators to ensure they will accurately count votes.

The office secures the ballot box and scanner with tamper evident seals marked with unique serial numbers, the city said. Clerk’s Office staff document the serial numbers at the public test, and election officials verify the numbers as they open on the polls.

The public test will take place on Saturday, Mar. 26 at 2713 East Washington Avenue from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Staff will break for lunch from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.