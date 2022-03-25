Advertisement

MPD: Armed robbery at west side restaurant

police lights
police lights(MGN)
By Abriela Thiel
Published: Mar. 24, 2022 at 7:08 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Police Department is investigating an armed robbery that happened Thursday afternoon on Madison’s west side.

MPD officers were dispatched to a restaurant on the 4500 block of Verona Rd around 2:20 p.m.

A restaurant employee told police a man entered the store and demanded money. The employee said the man had a knife.

According to MPD, the employee said money was turned over to the suspect, who then fled the scene.

The investigation is ongoing at this time. If you have any information regarding this incident, please contact the Madison Police Department at 608-255-2345.

If you wish to remain anonymous, please contact Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014, or, on the web at p3tips.com.

Individuals contacting Crime Stoppers can receive up to $1,000 in cash rewards for tips that lead to an arrest.

