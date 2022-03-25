Newest Rock Co. judge makes history as first woman of color to serve in the position

ROCK COUNTY, Wis. (WMTV) - Governor Tony Evers appointed Ashely Moore to the Rock County Circuit Court Friday, making her the first woman of color to serve as Judge in the county.

According to Gov. Evers, effective April 5, Morse will fill the vacancy that was created by Judge Daniel T. Dillon’s resignation.

“Ashley Morse is a recognized and accomplished leader whose dedication to improving the legal system, especially the juvenile legal system, and tireless commitment to justice will make her an excellent judge for the people of Rock County,” Gov. Evers said. “I am proud to announce her appointment today, and of the strong, positive impact she will continue to have in the community and in our state.”

Morse, a Janesville resident and graduate of the University of Wisconsin Law School, has worked for the Wisconsin State Public Defender’s Office since 2010. She has also served on the Rock County Trauma Task Force, the Rock County Youth Justice Racial Disparities Committee, and has coached the Turner High School Mock Trial Team, according to Gov. Evers.

“I am truly grateful to Governor Evers for the opportunity to serve Rock County as a circuit court judge,” Morse said. I am committed to ensuring the dispensation of justice equally for all by bringing a new perspective, expertise, and extensive experience to the bench.”

Morse will complete a term ending July 31, 2023.

