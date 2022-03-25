PHOTOS: Firefighters rescue dog from icy Beaver Dam Lake

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A dog that was stuck on an icy lake in Beaver Dam is now safe and sound Friday after being rescued by firefighters.

The Beaver Dam Fire Department posted on Facebook that its team’s ice rescue training came in handy to save the dog on Beaver Dam Lake.

Crews used an inflatable boat attached to a rope to reach the dog that appeared to be stuck in the middle of the body of water.

Once they got back to shore, the pup was brought inside an ambulance and bundled up with sheets.

