Police arrest man accused of stealing cash from Henry Vilas Zoo donation box last summer

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Police arrested a man Wednesday who is accused of stealing cash from a Henry Vilas Zoo donation box last summer.

In an updated incident report, Madison Police Department stated its officers took a 37-year-old Madison man into custody in the 2900 block of Dryden Drive.

The man is accused of burglary charges and a Department of Corrections hold.

MPD initially reported the theft of cash in the box, which was located in the zoo gift shop area, at the end of June 2021. Officials reported several broken windows as well, though no animals or people were hurt.

Zoo staff were able to recover security footage at the time and pass it off to police.

