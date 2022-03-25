Police search for 2 suspects allegedly involved in Lake Delton mall armed robbery

LAKE DELTON, Wis. (WMTV) - Police have identified and are searching for two suspects allegedly involved in the armed robbery at the Outlets of the Dells and the disappearance of a 16-month-old dog.

Lake Delton Police Department announced Friday that it issued an arrest warrant for Adam Lujano, 39, who also has outstanding felony warrants through the Illinois Department of Corrections, as well as in both Columbia and Juneau counties.

Officers are also looking for 41-year-old Javanni Murjan Esteves in relation to questioning on the robberies.

Police say the suspects have connections to the Chicago area and Juneau County. The pair are wanted on other crimes in Lake Delton and Mauston, officers added.

Anyone who sees these individuals shout not approach them, officers urged, saying they believe the suspects are potentially armed and should be considered “extremely dangerous.” Witnesses should contact local law enforcement immediately if they see the suspects.

Lake Delton PD also noted that it received information that suggests the suspect’s vehicle, a blue Ford F250 with a black bag over the driver’s side window and a large sign that says “Fully Insured,” crossed into Illinois a few hours after the robberies in Lake Delton.

The 16-month-old Cavapoo puppy that went missing after one of the break-ins, who officers say is named Maybel, is still missing.

Police reported on Wednesday that one of the suspects allegedly pointed a gun at a work van owner before taking tools out of the truck, along with other items.

Missing Lake Delton 16-month-old cavapoo (Lake Delton Police Department)

