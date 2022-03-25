Advertisement

Scattered Rain/Snow Showers Continue

Highs will reach the upper30s and lower 40s
By Charlie Shortino
Published: Mar. 25, 2022 at 6:22 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - An area of low pressure will finally move off to the east of here after impacting our weather over a three day period. We’ll see a few breaks in the clouds during the morning but rain and snow showers will again be likely during the midday and afternoon. This precipitation will be due to by a Clipper-type system which will pass by to the north of here today and tonight. Some of the snow showers this afternoon and evening could bring briefly heavy snow and greatly reduced visibility.

Cool temperatures and wind are expected today and into the upcoming weekend.
Cool temperatures and wind are expected today and into the upcoming weekend.(wmtv)

High pressure will take over for the weekend and it will bring some sunshine but chilly temperatures for both Saturday and Sunday. High temperatures today will reach the upper 30s and lower 40s. Highs during the weekend will be in the middle 30s.

Today: Mostly cloudy with rain/snow showers likely. High: 41. Wind: W 10-20 G35.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with a chance of evening snow showers. Low: 23. Wind: NW 20 G 35.

Saturday: Partly sunny, breezy and cool. High: 36.

Sunday: mostly sunny and cool. High: 35.

