Students in Richland Center protest teacher’s contract not being renewed

Students stood outside Richland Center High School from Thursday morning well into the afternoon, protesting a decision from the Richland School District.
By Colton Molesky
Published: Mar. 24, 2022 at 9:48 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Students stood outside Richland Center High School from Thursday morning well into the afternoon, protesting the decision from the Richland School District to not renew the contract of one of its teachers.

“I was angered; it felt like an outrage,” said junior Kolton Payne.

Students say they found out around 9 a.m. Thursday that the district did not renew history teacher Mark Chambers’ contract. At 9:15 a.m., students gathered outside the high school’s main entrance, raising signs and their voices protesting the move.

“I came here to support a teacher who’s always supported me,” said junior Hannah Zumach.

The news follows a school board meeting Monday, which discussed the topic of Chambers’ contract renewal. Students say dozens of people spoke up for Chambers at the meeting.

“We had over 30 people who spoke; they obviously didn’t listen to the community,” said junior Amelia Johnsrud.

The school district confirmed Chambers’ contract would not be renewed in a statement. The statement also says state law requires the school board to hold a private conference. The information in such a conference can not be disclosed without a records request.

The NBC15 newsroom has made a request for the information.

Students say they are planning another protest for around 1 p.m. Friday.

