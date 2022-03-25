Advertisement

UW-Madison study finds non-prescription CBD product labeling to be largely inaccurate

Hemp products range from CBD oils, to lotions, sodas and more.
By Abriela Thiel
Published: Mar. 24, 2022 at 8:03 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - According to new research from the University of Wisconsin-Madison, many CBD products on the market don’t actually contain what they claim.

UW-Madison School of Pharmacy researchers recently published a study that used high-performance liquid chromatography to analyze the contents of 39 CBD-infused products being sold across Southwest Wisconsin. These products included CBD-infused beverages, oils and other miscellaneous items, including chocolate bars, honey, coconut oil, transdermal patches and more.

Although not all products specified CBD levels on their labels, only six — 15.4% — were accurately labeled.

According to the study, beverages were the least likely to be labeled. Among 21 beverages, only one was accurately labeled.

Seventy-eight percent were over-labeled, meaning they contained less than 90% of the CBD they were supposed to contain, and 7% were under-labeled, with 110% or more CBD than the label indicated.

“Cannabinoids are lipid-soluble and don’t really dissolve in water,” Pharmacy Professor Barry Gidal said. “When I started seeing CBD beverages, I realized that there was probably nothing in them, but the products are still being sold at a premium.”

Many of the studied products also contained detectable levels of THC, which can cause the psychological effects attributed to marijuana. THC was detected in 24% of beverages, 55% of oils and 71% of miscellaneous products.

The inaccuracy of labeling, particularly regarding THC, could cause unexpected effects on the central nervous system and cause trouble for those who are subject to drug testing.

