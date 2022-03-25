Vikings sign former Packers DB Sullivan

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - NFC North rival Minnesota added a Packers’ free agent for the second time this week. This time it’s defensive back Chandon Sullivan joining the Vikings.

NFL Network was first to report the news with Sullivan’s agent, Michael Katz, tweeting the free agent DB was signing with Minnesota. The terms of the deal have not been reported.

Sullivan originally signed with the Eagles as an undrafted free agent in 2018, and played in five games for Philadelphia after starting the season on their practice squad. He was signed by the Packers in during the 2019 offseason and made the roster during training camp.

He would go on to rack up five interceptions and 16 pass break-ups in 28 games with the Packers during the last three seasons.

Minnesota also signed former Packers pass rusher Za’Darius Smith earlier this week.

